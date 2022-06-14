What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Halftime’ airs on Netflix

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel at 6) Keith partners with Josh and Casey until John takes action; Jonathan searches for golden king crabs under a double rainbow and Captain Rip is confused when his greenhorn regains consciousness on the Patricia Lee. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Baby (HBO at 7) Lyle, Bobbi and Mrs. Eaves have mounting concerns as Natasha makes a final decision about the baby.

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Auditions continue as contestants vie for their chance to win $1 million; the golden buzzer allows for a lucky act to be propelled directly to the live shows.

The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime 8:30) Faraday and Justin decide to go public as the CIA closes in; they create a plan to save the machine and protect Justin’s family but Justin’s faith in Faraday is shaken.

MasterChef Junior (Fox at 9) The three semifinalists have one hour to prepare a dish inspired by their families and are treated to a surprise visit from their loved ones.

Advertisement

The Real Housewives of Miami (Bravo at 9) Old feuds flame up at Alexia’s bachelorette party and Larsa decides to move forward with selling her family home.

Who Do You Believe? (ABC at 10) An inheritance battle breaks out after an heirloom that was passed down within the North American Ojibwe tribe is confirmed to be one of the oldest flags in history.

Finale

Mayans M.C. (FX at 10) The future of the club hangs in the balance while Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes ties up some loose ends; Alvarez tries to make peace with a Redwood Original.

Specials

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live (Netflix) A celebration of women in comedy hosted by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, featuring Michelle Buteau, Cristela Alonzo, Margaret Cho, Heather McMahan, Tracey Ashley, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Iliza Shlesinger.

Movies

Halftime (Netflix) Actor, singer and dancer Jennifer Lopez reflects on her career and life in the spotlight.

Returning

Dark Side of the 90s (Vice at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dakota Johnson, Adam Scott, Carrie Underwood.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein, Bonnie Raitt.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Chrissy Teigen, Rose Byrne, Kat Radley.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Miles Teller, Busy Philipps, Jana Schmieding, Jordyn Blakely.

GiftOutline Gift Article