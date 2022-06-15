‘Squid Game’ is being turned into a reality TV show — minus the death

Placeholder while article actions load

Netflix’s hit drama “Squid Game” is being turned into a reality TV show, producers said Wednesday. Like in the series, 456 players will compete for a $4.56 million prize — although this time they won’t be killed if they lose a game. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Called “Squid Game: The Challenge,” the competition will be recorded in Britain early next year, and producers are calling on people to apply. Those selected will be taken on a “fascinating and unpredictable journey,” organizers said.

The scripted South Korean series shot to fame last year — becoming the Netflix’s most popular show ever — as millions tuned in to see debt-ridden people battle it out for a big cash prize by playing an array of childhood games at an undisclosed location. Those who lose are eliminated along the way.

There are some words and phrases that are easy for non-native speakers to miss while watching Netflix's “Squid Game.” (Video: Allie Caren, Michelle Lee/TWP)

For many South Koreans and others around the world, the themes of human suffering and the divide between rich and poor resonated deeply.

“Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe and will never know what’s coming next,” Netflix said, adding that participants would take part in a range of “heart-stopping” games.

"Win or lose, all players will leave unscathed,” reads a reassuring line on the application form, although participants are warned that the show will be an “ultimate test of character.”

Do you want to play a game? Enter to join Squid Game: The Challenge at https://t.co/MaXfZnqmvb pic.twitter.com/6gYLXlplDC — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2022

On social media, the promotional video has been viewed more than 1 million times, with many Twitter users writing that they had applied for a chance to play.

To be considered, entrants must be over 21 and will need to record a one-minute video explaining why they want to participate and how they will spend the money if they win. English-language speakers from anywhere in the world can apply.

The chilling show swiftly became a global phenomenon, sparking Halloween costumes, clothing, memes, merchandise and songs that sampled the words “red light … green light” — uttered by the show’s killer doll.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of unscripted and documentary series, praised the “Squid Game” director and executive producer, Hwang Dong-hyuk, for creating a “captivating story.”

“We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” Riegg said.

News of the game show came the same week Netflix confirmed that a second season of the drama is on the way and that Seong Gi-hun, the show’s main character, would return, along with other mysterious characters — although producers did not provide a release date.

