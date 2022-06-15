What to watch on Wednesday: “Love, Victor’s” final season airs on Hulu

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) MasterChef (Fox at 8) All 20 chefs must prepare something inspired by the dish that originally sent them home in the first elimination round of the season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Flash (CW at 8) Cecile’s growing powers allows her to better aid Team Flash; a new speedster in town gives the Flash a challenge.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) On a getaway in Mexico, Dorit struggles with her robbery-related anxiety; Lisa sees sings of her mother all around her; Kyle and Garcelle feel that Crystal is manipulating them; Sutton and Diana’s news friendship is on the rocks.

The Zoo: San Diego (Animal Planet at 8) A lappet-faced vulture lays its an egg for the first time; a pygmy hippo becomes a mom; a procedure for a white rhino could help save the species.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 9:01) The final 12 dancers compete in pairs showing their talents in various dance styles.

Premieres

God’s Favorite Idiot (Netflix) Calamity ensues as tech support employee Clark Thompson (Ben Falcone) falls in love with co-worker Amily Luck (Melissa McCarthy) at the same time he becomes the messenger of God; all eight episodes will drop at once

Family Reboot (Disney Plus) Families that have become busy with their individual lives take a week to unplug and bond to better communicate and have fun; all six episodes will drop at once.

Specials

CMT Crossroads (CMT at 10) The Black Pumas and Mickey Guyton join forces to perform each other’s greatest hits.

Miniseries

30 for 30: Dream On (ESPN at 8) This series follows the 1996 USA Women’s Olympic basketball team’s journey to success and influence in the formation of the WNBA; all three episodes will air back-to-back.

Finale

Kung Fu (CW at 9) Nicky and an unexpected ally set out to finally take down Russell Tan.

Love, Victor (Hulu) With post-high-school reality quickly approaching Victor and his friends work to lay healthy foundations for their futures as Victor embarks on a journey of self-discovery; all eight episodes of the third and final season will drop at once.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Davido.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Hailey Bieber, Austin Butler, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Phoebe Bridgers.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Emma Thompson, Tom Segura.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Bill Clinton, OneRepublic.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jabari Banks, Jordyn Blakely.

