What to watch on Thursday: ‘The Old Man’ premieres on FX

(All times Eastern.) Alone (History Channel at 9) Participants settle in to their surroundings and attempt to gather the food they need to survive; a survivalist enters the biting Labrador waters and another comes to the conclusion they bit off more than they can chew. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fire Masters (Cooking Channel at 9) Three chefs compete in the wildfire round; two chefs battle for the best lamb belly in the crossfire round; the judges enjoy a dinner at the Diner in the feast of fire.

Premieres

The Old Man (FX at 10) Dan Chase, a former CIA officer, must flee the town he’s lived in for three decades after his past catches up with him.

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix) A talking pug and two teens join forces to battle creatures at a haunted theme park, and possibly even save the world; all episodes in the series ill drop at once.

Players (Paramount Plus) From the creators of ‘American Vandal’ this series follows LoL, a gaming team that is looking to win its first championship in years and must utilize a 17-year-old rookie and a 27-year-old veteran to make it to the top.

Specials

Jimmy Kimmel Live! NBA Finals Game Night (ABC at 8) Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

The 48th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews (TNT at 10) A celebration of the life and career of Julie Andrews at the Dolby Cinema Los Angeles.

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special (Netflix) Snoop Dogg hosts an evening of comedy and music while welcoming his famous friends, including Katt Williams and Mike Epps, to the stage.

Movies

Father of the Bride (HBO Max) A father (Andy García) must come to terms with his daughter’s wedding while juggling multiple relationships in his large Cuban American family.

Leave No Trace (Hulu) Diving into 70 years of alleged abuse within the Boy Scouts of America and the organization’s failure to protect the boys entrusted to them, this documentary has firsthand accounts from survivors about their experiences and journey for justice.

Mad God (Shudder) The Assassin descends into a monstrous land and must face the horrors he finds there in this stop motion animated film that was filmed over a period of thirty years.

Finale

Legacies (CW at 9) Hope and Lizzie find solace from unexpected sources; Hope, Lizzie, MG, Kaleb, Jed, Cleo and Alaric contemplate recent events and what the future holds.

Returning

The Dog House: UK (HBO Max) Season 3.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Ed Helms.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Lithgow, Noah Schnapp, 070 Shake.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tom Hanks, Regina Spektor.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 12:05) Bartees Strange.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) RuPaul, Vanessa Bayer, Bishop Briggs.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Emma Thompson, Jack Quaid, Sandy Honig, Alyssa Stonoha, Mitra Jouhari, Jordyn Blakely.

