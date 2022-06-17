What to watch on Friday: ‘Spiderhead’ premieres on Netflix

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Dateline (NBC at 8) Savannah Guthrie sits down with Amber Heard in her first interview since the defamation trial brought by Johnny Depp. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Great Performances at the Met (PBS at 9:45) Hosted by Isabel Leonard, Baritone Quinn Kelsey plays the title role in 'Rigoletto’ directed by Bartlett Sher.

Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel at 9) At the Myrtles Plantation in Louisiana, Zak, Nick and Aaron experience paranormal activity; the crew explores a mansion that is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of George Washington.

Premieres

The Lake (Amazon Prime) Justin returns from living abroad in hopes of connecting with his daughter, Billie, whom he gave up for adoption; he brings her to the lake where he spent summers as a child and discovers it’s not easy to forget the past in a small town.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime) Based on the book from ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ author Jenny Han; A girl enters a love triangle between two brothers and experiences first love and first heartbreak.

Specials

Soul of a Nation Presents: Sound of Freedom — A Juneteenth Celebration (ABC at 8) Jimmie Allen hosts a Juneteenth celebration with performances and conversations with famous musicians; including Ciara, Patti LaBelle, Jon Batiste, Marvin Sapp, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis.

Watergate: High Crimes in the White House (CBS at 9) An in-depth look at the crimes and coverup that resulted in the resignation of President Richard M. Nixon; guests include journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, FBI investigator Angelo Lano and former prosecutor Richard Ben-Veniste.

Movies

Cha Cha Real Smooth (Apple TV Plus) The global premiere of the Audience Award winner at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival; a bar mitzvah party host, Cooper Raiff, starts a friendship with a woman, Dakota Johnson, and her teenage daughter.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu) A retired schoolteacher and widow, Emma Thompson, hires a sex worker to finally fulfill her dreams of having a night of pleasure and self-discovery.

Jerry and Marge Go Large (Paramount Plus) This film, directed by David Frankel, is based on the true story of a retired couple who exploit a lottery loophole to win millions of dollars and help revive their small town.

Spiderhead (Netflix) Based on the short story “Escape From Spiderhead,” convicts are offered the chance to be medicinal subjects to shorten their sentences and one prisoner begins to question the purpose of the emotion-controlling drug he’s testing; the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett.

The Martha Mitchell Effect (Netflix) A documentary that profiles Martha Mitchell, the cabinet member’s wife who spoke out against Watergate, prompting the Nixon administration’s attempt to gaslight her into silence.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tracee Ellis Ross, Sara Bareilles, D.J. Demers.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Martin Lawrence.

