What to watch this weekend: ‘The First Lady’ finale airs on HBO

Transplant (NBC at 8) Bash must draw on his war zone experience when inclement weather causes the hospital to lose power.

Premieres Shark Academy (Animal Planet at 10) Eight rookies take a six-week crash course on sharks for the chance to win a spot on shark expert and scientist Riley Elliott's team.

Spriggan (Netflix) ARCAM Corporation’s Spriggan agents must work to keep powerful relics out of the wrong hands.

Sunday Listings

Dark Winds (AMC at 9) Sgt. Manuelito makes a chilling discovery; Leaphorn and Chee interview the witnesses to the Big Rock Motel killing; Chee meets with the coroner, but the cause of death remains a mystery.

P-Valley (Starz at 10) Keyshawn and Lil’ Murda start on a new adventure; Mercedes wades into uncharted waters.

Premieres

Hotel Portofino (PBS at 8) Rose and her mother arrive at the hotel to decide on a potential marriage with Lucian in 1920s Italy; Lucian’s mother finds herself in a vulnerable position.

Finales

I Love That for You (Showtime at 8:30) During the big charity weekend, Joanna faces the repercussions of her lie.

The First Lady (Showtime at 9) Franklin gives Eleanor the charter for the League of Nations; Betty wants to help others with substance use disorders after she leaves rehab; Barack and Michelle are determined to continue to make a difference in the world as they prepare to leave the White House.

Specials

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom (CNN at 8) CNN celebrates Juneteenth; featuring former first lady Michelle Obama, musical performances and storytelling about the pursuit of freedom and social justice.

Miniseries

Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty (Paramount Plus) This series dives into the tragedies surrounding the Murdaugh family and the alleged crimes of Alex Murdaugh that shocked a community in South Carolina.

Movies

Civil (Netflix) A look at the personal life and career of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, also known as “Black America’s attorney general.”

Returning

Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) Season 6.

I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC at 10:02) Season 3.

Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime at 11) Season 2.

