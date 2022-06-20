What to watch on Monday: ‘Mind Over Murder’ premieres on HBO

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) A new obstacle makes its debut during the San Antonio qualifying rounds. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Basketball Wives (VH1 at 8) Jackie hosts a podcast to bring the women together, and Brittish reflects on her former relationship with Lorenzo. Angel starts to feel the pressure of her baby’s arrival, and Brandi gets a call regarding her health.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 8) Guests return from a wedding ceremony, and the crew attempts to end the season with the perfect reception dinner.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 8) Liz, Max, Michael and Cameron construct a plan that could get them closer to catching Bonnie and Clyde. Maria hides her recent lack of visions, and Kyle has a date.

Beat Shazam (Fox at 9) Competitors include a big sister and little brother, best friends and a pair of teachers.

Irma Vep (HBO at 9) Rene dives into his relationship with his ex-wife, who once portrayed Irma Vep, and Mira revisits her past.

The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich (HGTV at 9) Melissa and Jenna renovate the bedroom and en-suite bath of a newlywed who lived through a challenging childhood and is now the director of a nonprofit for families in need.

Breeders (FX at 10) Paul takes his parents to the countryside to re-create a beloved memory, but uncovered secrets leave them all shocked.

Payback (TV One at 10) A woman claims that her husband started a fire that badly burned him while he was experiencing diabetic delirium, and police discover a troubling motive.

Miniseries

Mind Over Murder (HBO at 10) The story of the six people who were convicted in the 1985 murder of 68-year-old grandmother Helen Wilson. Five of them originally confessed to the crime, and all six were later exonerated by DNA evidence in 2009. Episodes air weekly.

Finale

The American Presidency With Bill Clinton (History Channel at 9) The final three episodes of this show, hosted and executive-produced by former president Bill Clinton, air back-to-back and focus on how American presidents have dealt with extremism, decision-making and the United States as a world power.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kristen Bell, Coast Contra.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), the Lumineers.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jenny Slate, Cooper Raiff, Weezer, guest host Sean Hayes.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd, Giancarlo Esposito, Betty Who.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Adam Scott, James Murray, Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn, Ralph Alexander.

