“I am not a woman,” intones the titular buxom blonde who plastered herself, along with her signature Barbie-pink Corvette, on Los Angeles billboards in the ‘80s and ‘90s. “I am an icon,” she asserts, rather correctly. For decades, Angelyne was a local legend — and a total mystery. Her billboards sometimes featured a phone number, but often just her name in unmissably huge letters. The five-part Peacock drama, about the search for the “real” Angelyne, is a deep show about surfaces, with an unrecognizable Emmy Rossum in an outstanding lead turn. And if you’re feeling hesitant about signing up for yet another streaming service, just know that Peacock’s comedy lineup has seriously bulked up in the past few months, with the second seasons of “Girls5eva” and “Rutherford Falls” joining “We Are Lady Parts,” “Killing It” and the “Saved by the Bell” reboot. (Streams on Peacock)