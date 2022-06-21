What to watch on Tuesday: ‘The Future Of’ premieres on Netflix

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Dateline: Unforgettable (Oxygen at 8) Andrea Canning recollects a case where investigators set up a sting operation to quash a murder-for-hire plot. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) Jake takes his niece to an ancestor’s grounds, but when a crewman leaves a hatch open, the black cod escape in droves; when the Time Bandit heads to freshwater, Jonathan risks his entire live catch.

Chopped (Food Network at 9) The four competitors find a special seafood item in the appetizer basket; in the entree round, chefs work with an Asian street food and a soft drink.

Dancing With Myself (NBC at 10) A stay-at-home mom, a barista, a graphic designer and nine other hopefuls enter the “dancing with myself” pods and battle it out in six dance challenges.

Premieres

Hip Hop My House (Paramount Plus) The home makeover show is hosted by rapper Cam’ron and interior designer Zeez Louize; they transform one lucky fan’s home into a tribute to rap icons. 24KGoldn, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Erica Banks, Migos, Polo G, Rae Sremmurd, Tyga and Nelly are featured artists.

The Future Of (Netflix) This docuseries dives into new and emerging technological trends to imagine far-reaching possibilities. Jurnee Smollett narrates, and all the episodes will drop at once.

Specials

Jon Stewart: The Mark Twain Prize (PBS at 9) Jon Stewart, comic and talk-show host, is named the 23rd recipient of the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20 (ABC at 10) A dive inside the making of the film “Elvis” starring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Presley’s manager, Col. Tom Parker. Presley’s surviving family reflect on the 45 years since his death.

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix) “Fire Island” star Joel Kim Booster discusses leaked selfies, the dining experience at P.F. Chang’s, keeping secrets and why cats are superior to dogs in his stand-up special.

Finale

Superman & Lois (CW at 8) Lois holds a vigil at Superman’s bedside; Jonathan and Jordan worry about their father; and John Henry and Natalie collaborate to find a way around Ally Allston’s powers.

Returning

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'n Out (VH1 at 8) Season 18.

Celebrity Game Face (E! at 9) Season 3.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 10) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kim Kardashian, Hannah Einbinder, Mo Willems, Paris Jackson.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Werner Herzog, Roger Waters.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Joe Manganiello, Aisling Bea, Eddie Benjamin, guest host Sean Hayes.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Constance Wu, Bright Eyes.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Elliot Page, Mason Hereford, Ralph Alexander.

