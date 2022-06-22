What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Umbrella Academy’ returns to Netflix

Placeholder while article actions load

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) Jessie Blodgett, an aspiring musician and actress, was found dead by her mother the morning after a performance. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight MasterChef (Fox at 8) Shaun O'Neale, Season 7 winner of MasterChef and cocktail connoisseur, introduces the chefs to their first mystery box challenge. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) The women head out on Dorit's yacht in Mexico; Erika overindulges and ends up a little sloshed at sea; and Diana confesses to Kyle that she's still mad at Sutton.

The Flash (CW at 8) Iris discovers the cause of her time sickness while Team Flash prepares for a fight.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 9:01) The top 12 contestants head into the studio rounds and dancers compete in pairs in the style of the female partner.

Premieres

Planet California (PBS at 10) A celebration of California’s wildlife and how it adjusts to the droughts, dams and fires that pose threats to its ecosystem.

Snowflake Mountain (Netflix) This reality series thrusts 10 young adults, who have some growing up to do, into nature without the coddling of their parents.

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix) An opportunity to meet amazing animals from around the world and learn more about the latest science on the senses and abilities of pets.

Specials

Bruna Louise: Demolition (Netflix) Comedian Bruna Louise spins her terrible relationships into hilarious jokes in this comedy special.

Movies

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (HBO at 9) The story of the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl, told through newly discovered footage and interviews from those who were there.

Returning

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix) In Season 3, the Umbrella Academy members return to the safety of the present, only to discover this time period isn’t exactly as they left it. Pictured above from left: Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Elliot Page as Viktor, David Castañeda as Diego, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five and Robert Sheehan as Klaus.

Wellington Paranormal (CW at 9) Season 3.

What on Earth? (Science at 9) Season 11.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Maya Rudolph, Emma Chamberlain, Brett Eldredge.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Taika Waititi, David Sedaris.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tessa Thompson, Kevin Morby, guest host Sean Hayes.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, James Bay.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Mulaney, Jenny Slate, Pheelz, Ralph Alexander.

