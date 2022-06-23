What to watch on Thursday: ‘The Bear’ streams on Hulu

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) No Demo Reno (HGTV at 8) Jenn helps a couple with a baby on the way complete the renovations they started six years ago and a pair of newlyweds who need to make their home perfect for everyone. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network at 8) Chef Robert Irvine goes to Louisiana to help Mavice, who is unsuccessfully running Eddie’s, her father’s legacy restaurant.

The Old Man (FX at 10) Forced on the run, Chase finally opens up to Zoe about his past.

Premieres

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (USA at 9:30) NASCAR driver Austin Dillon, grandson of Richard Childress, heads to the Daytona with his wife Whitney, best friend and lead tire carrier Paul, and Paul’s wife Mariel.

Gordita Chronicles (HBO Max) A Latina reporter reflects on her childhood as a strong-willed Dominican immigrant growing up in 1980s Miami; all 10 episodes will drop at once.

The Bear (Hulu) A fine-dining chef, Carmy (played by Jeremy Allen White, pictured above), must return to Chicago to help run his family’s sandwich shop after his brother dies. He must work to improve the shop and himself with the help of his crew; all eight episodes will drop at once.

Movies

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (Paramount Plus) A creative judge sentences Beavis and Butt-Head to space camp, where a black hole sends the duo 24 years into the future where they must navigate iPhones, attempts to score and becoming targets of the Deep State.

I Won’t Let You Go (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A woman turns to her devoted husband for protection when an ex-boyfriend starts stalking her, but no matter what she does she cannot escape the stalker who is ruining her life.

Finales

Walker (CW at 8) Trey mulls over Capt. James’ more recent offer as Gale owns up to Geri about the past.

MasterChef Junior (Fox at 8) The final two contestants must create an entree and dessert that best represent them to win the $100,000 prize.

Paranormal Caught on Camera (Travel Channel at 9) At a murder mansion, a spirit box session goes amiss; in New Hampshire UFOs gather in an unusual formation; a musical ghost plays the accordion in Russia.

Returning

Southern Charm (Bravo at 9) Season 8.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Elliot Page.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Evan Rachel Wood, Chris Hemsworth, Conan Gray.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Beto O’Rourke, Matilda Lawler.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Austin Butler, Jeff Goldblum, Zac Brown Band.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Maya Rudolph, Werner Herzog, Ralph Alexander.

