What to watch on Friday: ‘The Man from Toronto’ premieres on Netflix

(All times Eastern.) Dynasty (The CW at 9) Sam enlists the help of Culhane and Kirby to throw an event and the Carrington world is turned upside down when Blake's brother returns. Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel at 9) A Halloween attraction is burdened with demons and a historic train station with an upsetting past.

Premieres

The Great American Recipe (PBS at 9) Ten home cooks create deals that reflect their stories and put their own spin on regional dishes and ingredients.

Loot (Apple TV Plus) Molly Novak, Maya Rudolph, is left with nothing but her billions of dollars after her husband, Adam Scott, betrays her and plummets into a downward spiral until she begins to take an active role in a charitable organization. The first three episodes drop at once, and the next seven episodes will be released weekly after that.

Man Vs Bee (Netflix) Trevor, Rowan Atkinson, causes mayhem as he tries to outsmart a bee while housesitting a mansion.

The One That Got Away (Prime Video) This reality dating series allows contestants to revisit their missed connections and get a second chance at love.

Specials

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (CBS at 9) Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner host this celebration of excellence in daytime television at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif., where Michael Bolton performs.

Trevor: The Musical (Disney Plus) The filmed version of the stage production, “Trevor: The Musical” follows Trevor, a teenager who has an embarrassing incident at school and goes on a journey of self-discovery to find out what it means to be queer.

Movies

Rise (Disney Plus) Based on the true story of the Antetokounmpo family, which produced the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions, Milwaukee Bucks players Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers player Kostas Antetokounmpo.

The Man from Toronto (Netflix) A deadly assassin and an unsuccessful entrepreneur are mistaken for each other and must join forces to stay alive.

Finale

Come Dance With Me (CBS at 8) The final three teams perform encores of the judges’ favorite dance routines from throughout the season and must learn a new routine with challenging choreography. The winning kid-parent duo will take home the $100,000 grand prize.

Returning

Antiques Roadshow Recut (PBS at 10:30) Season 3.

Late Night

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Julie Andrews, Hayden Christensen, Preacher Lawson.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Natalie Portman, B. Scott, Meghan Trainor featuring Teddy Swims, guest host Sean Hayes.

