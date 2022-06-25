What to watch this weekend: ‘Westworld’ returns to HBO on Sunday

Placeholder while article actions load

Saturday

First Blood (A&E at 9) This series focuses on America's most notorious serial killers. The first to be examined is Aileen Wuornos, who was convicted on six counts of first-degree murder in the early 1990s.

Slime Cup (Nick at 8) Four teams of three compete in a two-round golf tournament with holes inspired by beloved Nickelodeon shows.

Movies

He’s Not Worth Dying For (Lifetime at 8) Isla and Grace discover that Jake was cheating on both of them, causing their jealousy to flare and resulting in them using their social media platforms to attack each other.

Returning

Panic 9-1-1 (A&E at 10:01) Season 3.

Sunday

Becoming Elizabeth (Starz at 8) The Lord Protector has a plan for peace between the siblings, but it only causes Catherine and Thomas to accelerate their own plans and use Elizabeth’s 15th birthday as cover.

Hotel Portofino (PBS at 8) Danioni helps Cecil arrange a family heirloom’s delivery to find a way into Ainsworth’s life.

Riverdale (The CW at 8) The gang plans an event but the biblical plagues occurring around town threaten their good time.

Dark Winds (AMC at 9) Leaphorn retrieves the bodies of the victims as his niece celebrates her Kinaaldá. Manuelito and Chee look for the missing Mormon family.

The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime at 10) Faraday and Justin battle with rogue CIA operative Spencer Clay.

Premieres

Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? (Starz at 9) This documentary series will try to explain how the daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell landed herself on trial for sex abuse charges. The series interviews her friends and acquaintances to demystify her.

Specials

2022 BET Awards (Multiple networks at 8) Celebrating the best of Black culture and excellence. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

Finale

Duncanville (Fox at 9) Duncan thinks he deserves to be the head of the family after getting a job and contributing to the household budget. Jack wants to prove to his dad that he had control over his household.

Returning

The Chi (Showtime at 9) Season 5.

Westworld (HBO at 9) Season 4.

