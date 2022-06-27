What to watch on Monday: ‘The Split’ returns to BBC America

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) Minions have taken over the course at San Antonio and brought along a new obstacle, despicaballs. Shattered panes and the final frontier are two other new obstacles that will be debuting. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Basketball Wives (VH1 at 8) Duffey celebrates her birthday by inviting the women to her final Vegas performance. Brandi has to make an important decision about her health, and Brooke needs the approval of her children before she starts in vitro fertilization.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 8) Liz hits a roadblock in her research on the found skin sample. Michael may be winning over Bonnie’s trust, but Clyde is a tougher nut to crack. Isobel is finally honest with Anatsa, and Maria experiences a loss.

In the Dark (CW at 9) While trying to tie Murphy to their latest case, Gene and Josh end up with something unexpected. Felix cons Max into exposing where he has been hiding, and Leslie is forced to improvise when her plan goes awry.

The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich (HGTV at 9) Law enforcement officer Dawanna and her wife, Shelli, get a bedroom suite adorned with their dream closet and a lavish bathroom.

Weakest Link (NBC at 10) An air traffic controller, a bartender, an author and five other contestants play a fast-paced trivia game and try not to be voted the weakest link.

Miniseries

Irma Vep (HBO at 9) Mira becomes immersed in the role and considers offers from her agent and the production’s financier. René has a vision and a crisis.

Mind Over Murder (HBO at 10) By 1989, the 1985 murder case of Helen Wilson had gone cold, until Tom Winslow implicates himself. The lead investigator starts to connect the dots in what he believed happened to Wilson.

Movies

Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness (PBS; check local listings) The documentary follows more than 20 young Americans who have lived with mental illness. The second part will air Tuesday.

Finale

BBQ Brawl (Food Network at 9) The three finalists must go all out to impress the judges and be crowned “Master of ‘Cue.”

Returning

The Split (BBC America at 11) In Season 3, Hannah, played by Nicola Walker and pictured above, and Nathan, played by Stephen Mangan, enter the final stages of negotiating their divorce. But after it becomes apparent that Nathan has met someone new, the once-amicable separation turns sour.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Martin Lawrence, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, a performance from Broadway’s “A Strange Loop.”

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Wanda Sykes, Ronan Farrow.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) President Biden, Billie Eilish, David Harbour, Alanis Morissette.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Beanie Feldstein, Matthew Modine, Billy Strings, Jonathan Ulman.

