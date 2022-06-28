What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ airs on Hulu

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) The Real Housewives of Miami (Bravo at 7) The women reunite to discuss the season and what’s taken place since; the two-part reunion will air back-to-back. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight All Rise (OWN at 8) Lola attempts to get Sherri to return to her chambers; Luke and Mark have their friendship tested while on opposite sides of a trial; Emily continues to rally for Charlotte.

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Kaycee is a single mom of two who fell for Mike’s charms when they met online, but his unreliability worries Nev and Kamie, who work with Kaycee to help her uncover a shocking secret about her online love.

Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) The fleet races to deliver as dock prices spike; Jake sees a cargo ship serving his long line, forcing his crew to drag the bottom; Rip helps Johnathan strike gold, only to get a nasty surprise in return.

Celebrity Game Face (E! at 9) Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo, Keke Palmer, and Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila compete from their homes in a game night hosted by Kevin Hart.

Tom Swift (CW at 9) Tom, Zenzi and Isaac embark on another capsule piece rescue mission; Claire gives Tom some rough news; Lorraine works on completing the Tubman Group Cotillion; Lino reveals something shocking to Isaac.

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (National Geographic at 9) Brothers Jon and Lee are on the hunt for a herd of muskox; Kim and Pierre venture deep into the bush to expand their Yukon trapline; Becky travels into the wilderness.

Specials

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (Netflix) Cristela Alonzo discusses learning English from “The Price Is Right,” getting the coronavirus on her birthday and the ways money can buy happiness in her follow-up comedy special to “Lower Classy.”

Finale

Superman & Lois (CW at 8) Chrissy Beppo gets permission from the Department of Defense to announce to the people of Smallville that the merging of planets is real and quickly approaching.

Movies

Endangered (HBO at 9) The film follows four journalists working in democratic countries who are dealing with online misinformation, leaders disparaging the press and growing distrust of traditional media. These factors lead to the journalists being put in hostile situations that are more common in war zones or autocratic states.

Returning

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) The hit Hulu show returns for Season 2, with Steve Martin, left, as Charles, Selena Gomez as Mabel and Martin Short as Oliver. The show will also be welcoming new faces to the cast, including Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine, Cara Delevingne, Andrea Martin and Michael Rapaport.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Steve Carell, Maya Hawke, Giveon.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Jimmie Allen.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Simu Liu, Jo Koy, Jelly Roll, guest host Chelsea Handler.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Vin Diesel, Ed Sheeran, Maisie Peters.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Wanda Sykes, Kesha, Patrick Radden Keefe, Jonathan Ulman.

