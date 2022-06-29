What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Beauty’ premieres on Netflix

(All times Eastern.)
Wellington Paranormal (CW at 9) Minogue and O’Leary meet folks who have been attacked by their worst nightmares after taking a trip to a scary house.
Premieres
More Power (History at 10:02) Tim Allen and Richard Karn, whom you may know from the 1990 sitcom “Home Improvement,” join DIY expert April Wilkerson to put tools to the test; the trio will focus on one tool theme per episode.
All Star Shore (Paramount Plus) Fourteen reality stars get together for a vacation and an epic competition in the Canary Islands; contestants are from shows such as “Jersey Shore,” “Geordie Shore,” “Acapulco Shore,” “Rio Shore,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “Ex on the Beach” and “Love Island.”
Baymax! (Disney Plus) Baymax, the star of “Big Hero 6,” returns to the screen in San Fransokyo where the lovable health-care companion sets out to help others.
Pirate Gold of Adak Island (Netflix) The remote island of Adak is said to be the home of pirate treasure with an estimated value of $356 million, but the unexploded bombs from World War II make finding this loot a dangerous exhibition; the mayor of Adak, Thomas Spitler, assembles a team of experts to find the treasure.
Finale
The Flash (CW at 8) The Flash is left reeling from recent events and the team tries to support him while he struggles.
Miniseries
Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution (A&E at 9) This two-part miniseries investigates how Black comics turned stand-up into a platform for social discourse in America; produced by Kevin Hart.
Planet California (PBS at 10) The second part of the PBS documentary series dives into California’s wildlife, including blue whales and burrowing owls.
Movies
Beauty (Netflix) An aspiring singer (Gracie Marie Bradley) at the beginning of a promising career finds herself divided between her overbearing family, the pressures of the music industry and her girlfriend; the movie is written by Lena Waithe.
Returning
The Upshaws (Netflix) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Van Lathan Jr.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Gaten Matarazzo, Lauren Spencer-Smith.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Karl Urban.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Paris Hilton, Matteo Lane, Aespa, guest host Chelsea Handler.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) John Boyega, Sam Smith, Minnie Driver, Lior Suchard, Cat Burns and Sam Smith.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:38) Steve Carell, Machine Gun Kelly, Ingrid Andress, Jonathan Ulman.