What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Beauty’ premieres on Netflix

(All times Eastern.) The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Crystal gives the lowdown of the Mexico trip to Rob and Jeff; Dorit finds comfort in her mom; Erika works on developing a new business; a text message rocks the group. The Zoo: San Diego (Animal Planet at 8) The staff must make a hard choice when it comes to some lesser flamingo eggs; the staff builds a fishing cat cub named Stuart an intricate perch; three pigs get a surprise; a cluster of koalas build strength after surviving bushfires.

Wellington Paranormal (CW at 9) Minogue and O’Leary meet folks who have been attacked by their worst nightmares after taking a trip to a scary house.

Premieres

More Power (History at 10:02) Tim Allen and Richard Karn, whom you may know from the 1990 sitcom “Home Improvement,” join DIY expert April Wilkerson to put tools to the test; the trio will focus on one tool theme per episode.

All Star Shore (Paramount Plus) Fourteen reality stars get together for a vacation and an epic competition in the Canary Islands; contestants are from shows such as “Jersey Shore,” “Geordie Shore,” “Acapulco Shore,” “Rio Shore,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “Ex on the Beach” and “Love Island.”

Baymax! (Disney Plus) Baymax, the star of “Big Hero 6,” returns to the screen in San Fransokyo where the lovable health-care companion sets out to help others.

Pirate Gold of Adak Island (Netflix) The remote island of Adak is said to be the home of pirate treasure with an estimated value of $356 million, but the unexploded bombs from World War II make finding this loot a dangerous exhibition; the mayor of Adak, Thomas Spitler, assembles a team of experts to find the treasure.

Finale

The Flash (CW at 8) The Flash is left reeling from recent events and the team tries to support him while he struggles.

Miniseries

Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution (A&E at 9) This two-part miniseries investigates how Black comics turned stand-up into a platform for social discourse in America; produced by Kevin Hart.

Planet California (PBS at 10) The second part of the PBS documentary series dives into California’s wildlife, including blue whales and burrowing owls.

Movies

Beauty (Netflix) An aspiring singer (Gracie Marie Bradley) at the beginning of a promising career finds herself divided between her overbearing family, the pressures of the music industry and her girlfriend; the movie is written by Lena Waithe.

Returning

The Upshaws (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Van Lathan Jr.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Gaten Matarazzo, Lauren Spencer-Smith.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Karl Urban.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Paris Hilton, Matteo Lane, Aespa, guest host Chelsea Handler.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) John Boyega, Sam Smith, Minnie Driver, Lior Suchard, Cat Burns and Sam Smith.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:38) Steve Carell, Machine Gun Kelly, Ingrid Andress, Jonathan Ulman.

