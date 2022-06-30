What to watch on Thursday: ‘The Bridge’ returns to HBO Max

Placeholder while article actions load

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Angelina reveals her side of the story; Jenni and Nicole bribe Deena to get her to spill; Pauly plans an OG vacation; Mike and Lauren have a hard choice to make about Mosey.

Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network at 8) Robert Irvine ventures to Texas Cowboy BBQ in Abilene, Tex., to help George and Taylor navigate their rocky professional and personal relationship.

Alone (History at 9) The first 30 days are coming to a close and the hunger and homesickness are growing among the participants in Labrador, Canada; competitors make the most of each opportunity for food; one contestant gets creative to survive.

Buckhead Shore (MTV at 9) Parker is confronted by his exes for cheating; Adamo is uneasy about his friendship with the other guys as he’s opening up about his sexuality.

The Old Man (FX at 10) Chase and Harper try to advance with their plans, but things go south.

Premieres

Me or the Menu (Food Network at 10) Couples navigate the challenges of opening their first restaurants; Kathleen needs Nate to step up; James and Jessica fight over finances at home and at the restaurant; Randi and Jeanette pause their lives until their business improves; Nicole and Alan hit bumpy waters.

Specials

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience (HBO Max) Based on the best-selling book by Mo Willems, this animated musical extravaganza celebrates acceptance through a story about a mole rat who decides to get dressed.

Movies

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) Hollis Morgan is an ex-convict and aspiring lawyer who sets out to find a killer when a member of her book club is found murdered and she is made a suspect.

Finale

Commit or Quit (WE at 10) After infidelity and two prison stints, Demi and Kenny, a divorced couple, ask for Judge Toler’s guidance on whether they should remarry; the volatile and public relationship of Mimi and Charles reveals trauma.

Returning

Fright Club (Travel Channel at 10) Season 2.

Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu) Season 8; all episodes in the season will drop at once.

Sharkdog (Netflix) Season 2.

The Bridge (HBO Max) In Season 2, contestants learn they must work together to construct a 1,000-foot bridge with their bare hands and limited supplies if they want to win the cash prize.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Veronica Ivy, Moses Ingram.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ariana DeBose, Dorinda Medley, Dan White.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Heidi Klum, Ibram X. Kendi.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Taron Egerton, Kelsea Ballerini, guest host Chelsea Handler.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) President Biden, Jamie Dornan, Tessa Thompson.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Cazzie David, Jonathan Ulman.

