What to watch on Friday: ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 finale on Netflix

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Gold Rush (Discovery Channel at 8) Parker examines a gold-catching machine that is capable of floating on water; Team Turin’s camp is put in danger after a rainstorm triggers a landslide. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tooned In (Nick at 8:30) Three kids compete in rounds of trivia to test their animation knowledge; this week Charles, Julia and Tori take the stage.

Dynasty (The CW at 9) Fallon and Blake come up with a scheme to beat Ben; Dominique resists Ben pulling her into the family drama; Sam attempts to set up Culhane; Alexis appears to have a change of heart.

Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel at 9) Zak, Nick and Aaron visit a Wild West-era hotel in New Mexico that is crawling with paranormal activity; then the gang visits a former military base in Los Angeles that was allegedly the site of an alien invasion.

Advertisement

The Great American Recipe (PBS at 9) The remaining nine cooks prepare their ultimate quick meals and crowd-pleasing dishes; recipes include shrimp tacos and spicy sriracha pasta.

Vacation House Rules (HGTV at 9) Scott McGillivray and Debra Salmoni help a couple turn their farmhouse into a funky vacation rental.

Antiques Roadshow Recut (PBS at 11) This week’s episode features original Coco-Cola advertising art, a 1940s Dr. Seuss book and a portrait by Nicolai Fechin.

Premieres

The Terminal List (Amazon Prime) Lt. Cmdr. James Reece, played by Chris Pratt, hunts down the unknown forces behind the slaughter of his entire platoon; based on a novel by Jack Carr.

Specials

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Disney Plus) This leg of “Assembled” dives into the making of the recent film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”; full of interviews with the cast and director Sam Raimi as they recount how the film came to life.

Movies

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) The Fallen Angels Murder Club members search for answers after one of their own is killed and Hollis finds herself in the eye of the storm after a journalist who was reporting on the slaying is found dead.

The Princess (Hulu) When a headstrong princess refuses to wed her dastardly betrothed, she is kidnapped and held in a tower; she must protect her family and save the kingdom from her evil suitor.

Returning

Stranger Things (Netflix) Season 4; the final two episodes of the season will drop at once.

GiftOutline Gift Article