What to watch this weekend: ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ finale airs

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (Animal Planet at 8) A pup gets a second chance when the team finds her forever home; Dr. Baier gets a surprise from a gecko; Blaire faces distress because of her dog. Transplant (NBC at 8) Bash and Amira take a trip while the hospital experiences instability because of a shake-up.

First Blood (A&E at 9) This episode focuses on Robert Hansen, who was known as a business and family man until it was discovered he murdered more than 17 women in Alaska.

Special

2022 George Washington Book Prize (CSPAN2 at 4:55) Bruce Ragsdale is honored at George Washington’s Mount Vernon for his book “Washington at the Plow,” which won the 2022 George Washington Book Prize.

Movie

Jailbreak Lovers (Lifetime at 8) Toby loses her job and starts a nonprofit to rehabilitate dogs at the local prison where she meets John, a younger convicted murderer, and falls in love; the duo hatch a plan to break John out of prison and ignite a federal manhunt.

Sunday

Becoming Elizabeth (Starz at 8) Elizabeth is surrounded by strangers at Antony Denny’s home after she was sent away from Catherine and Thomas; Elizabeth remains terrified that someone will find out about her secrets from Chelsea Place.

Hotel Portofino (PBS at 8) The younger inhabitants find a way to have fun; Cecil and Jack agree on a deal for the sale of the Ainsworth family heirloom.

Dark Winds (AMC at 9) Leaphorn believes that all the crimes on the reservation are connected; Leaphorn invites Chee to his home for dinner; Manuelito makes a discovery.

The Chi (Showtime at 9) Emmett grapples with co-parenting; Jake reunites with someone from his past; Kiesha’s housing plans misfire; Tiff and Rob’s relationships begin to heat up; Kevin juggles a new love interest and his gaming club; Papa gets canceled; Jada opens up to Suede; Trig thinks about taking on a new role in the community.

Beachside Brawl (Food Network at 10) The chefs are challenged by Antonia Lofaso to create summer eats worthy of the Fourth of July; mentors Tiffani Faison and Brooke Williamson encourage their teams to create the perfect burger.

Specials

Ukraine: Answering the Call (NBC at 7) Celebrities, musicians and leaders raise funds and awareness concerning the war in Ukraine and offer support for those impacted; featuring musical performances, calls to action and inspirational stories.

Finale

The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime at 10) Secrets are finally unearthed but are only replaced by larger mysteries.

