What to watch on Monday: ‘America the Beautiful’ airs on Disney Plus

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Basketball Wives (VH1 at 8) While the women are in Vegas, Nia tries to apologize to Angel, but some question her sincerity. Duffey plays her final DJ set, but she has second thoughts about ending her career. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Irma Vep (HBO at 9) Mira dives deeper into her character as René defends a controversial scene.

Mind Over Murder (HBO at 10) Joseph White’s fight for DNA testing brings new information to light.

Payback (TV One at 10) A former professional basketball player seeks revenge but finds the wrong target, shattering the lives of a loving family.

Miz & Mrs (USA at 11) Maryse has to make a decision after getting an unexpected call, and Mike prepares for his WWE return.

The Split (BBC America at 11) Nathan drops a bombshell that strains his and Hannah’s relationship, and Rose struggles to cope with her grief.

Premieres

Homicide Hunter: Hot on the Trail (ID at 8) Lt. Joe Kenda, a retired detective, walks viewers through his toughest cases. In this episode, a gunshot victim flees a Fourth of July party and dies after his car crashes in a parking lot. Witnesses later refuse to name the killer.

America the Beautiful (Disney Plus) This documentary series from the producers of “Planet Earth” brings viewers along for a journey across America, relishing in the unique wildlife each region has to offer. Narrated by actor Michael B. Jordan. (Some light sequences may affect photosensitive viewers.)

Specials

The Fourth in America (CNN at 7) This showcase features firework shows from around the country, as well as performances by U.S. military bands and musicians Pitbull, T-Pain, Avril Lavigne and Journey. Anchored by Don Lemon, Dana Bash, Ana Cabrera and Sara Sidner.

Advertisement

A Capitol Fourth 2022 (PBS; check local listings) This celebration features the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jack Everly; the Choral Arts Society of Washington; the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own”; and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets. The finale will include fireworks, and Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” will feature cannon fire.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (NBC at 8) The Fourth of July is celebrated in New York with fireworks and performances from 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Joaquina Kalukango, Carly Pearce and more.

GiftOutline Gift Article