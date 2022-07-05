What to watch on Tuesday: ‘The Great Muslim American Road Trip’ airs on PBS

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Ladies man Reese is chasing after Jesica, a beautiful girl with a propensity for shady phone numbers, and enlists the help of Nev and Kamie to investigate. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) An orca trails the Cornelia Marie as Josh and Casey bring in the season’s best pots; John’s navigation system fails, causing him to follow the Saga; Clark topples the deal between Sig and Harley to get home for Mandy’s baby.

Celebrity Game Face (E at 9) This week’s contestants for a night of remote fun hosted by Kevin Hart are Lamorne Morris, Fortune Feimster and Niecy Nash.

The Chase (ABC at 9) Victoria Groce returns as the featured chaser who will try to outdo an emergency room doctor, a fashion blogger and a data analyst.

Tom Swift (CW at 9) Tom is stuck; a worried Isaac surprises Zenzi; Rowan warns Isaac.

Advertisement

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 10) The unit splits up as Cession Marshal catches up to them; Scylla and Nicte try to draw Marshal away; Tally, Abigail and Adil unite with an old ally; President Wade is put in danger because of her political stance.

Who Do You Believe? (ABC at 10) Marc and Chaz find themselves in a neighborhood rivalry after the latter moves into a new home, their war leaves one of them dead and the other in court.

Dancing With Myself (NBC at 10) A doorman, a showgirl, an elementary school student and nine others enter the pods to battle it out over six dance challenges.

House Hunters (HGTV at 10:01) A blended family is searching for their first home together, hopefully with space for farm animals, as they try to open up a bistro in western Pennsylvania.

Premieres

America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston (PBS at 9) Baratunde Thurston explores and explains the diverse regions across the United States; the premiere focuses on the hottest place on Earth, how a marathon runner works out in the summer heat, the mayor of a one-person town and an elder of the Timbisha Shoshone Tribe.

The Great Muslim American Road Trip (PBS at 10) Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins begin their journey on Route 66 to discover how American Muslims have contributed to science, medicine, spirituality, art and culture.

Returning

Titans (TNT at 10) Season 2.

GiftOutline Gift Article