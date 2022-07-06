What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Maggie’ premieres on Hulu

Placeholder while article actions load

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Garcelle is unhappy with Erika over her language; Kyle tries to make amends for her own words; Lisa finds some joy in Diana's new look; Crystal attempts to help Dorit soothe her anxiety.

The Zoo: San Diego (Animal Planet at 8) The vets work together to design a custom show for a three-toed Baird’s tapir; African penguins welcome chicks; the youngest elephant discovers her trunk; an Andean bear readies itself for mating season.

Wellington Paranormal (CW at 9) Officers Minogue and O’Leary set out to find a missing group of ghostly rugby fans dressed as “Where’s Wally”; Sgt. Maaka tries to find a new roommate.

Neighborhood Wars (A&E at 10:01) A man backs his car into his neighbor’s kitchen; a neighbor steals a family’s Nativity set; a man serenades his neighbor on the banjo.

Premieres

The Green Planet (PBS at 8) Sir David Attenborough travels around the world to explore and document the ways that plants have adapted to survive and thrive in different environments; the first episode focuses on tropical forests.

The Challenge: USA (CBS at 9:30) Contestants from CBS reality shows such as “Big Brother,” “Survivor,” “Love Island” and “The Amazing Race” must excel in games and missions to win a cash prize.

Maggie (Hulu) Maggie has a gift that allows her to see into the future of friends and strangers, but her life is changed when she begins to see snippets of her own romantic future after running into a stranger and now deals with the difficulty of trying to fall in love while believing she knows how it ends.

Movies

Girl in the Picture (Netflix) The documentary from Skye Borgman covers the struggle to solve the mystery of the life and death of Sharon Marshall.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between (Netflix) Claire (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher) agree to break up before college to save themselves heartbreak and regret, but one last date may offer them another chance at love; based on a book by Jennifer E. Smith.

Returning

Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 24.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) Season 15.

Mysteries Decoded (CW at 8) Season 2.

