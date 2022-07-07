What to watch on Thursday: ‘Generation Gap’ premieres on ABC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) The road to El Paso gets bumpy when rumors and allegations are given to Mike, who wastes no time spreading them in the group chat. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network at 8) Robert Irvine tries to help Steak-N-Stuff, a family-run restaurant in Cottonwood, Ariz., where the owner must do everything himself no matter the state of his health.

Alone (History Channel at 9) Some participants excel at hunting; one participant makes an unforeseen discovery while another faces a threat that may drive them to the edge.

Mysteries of the Abandoned (Science at 8) A once-thriving theater in Cleveland is now dilapidated; experts investigate a doomed record-breaking heavy mental concert.

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (USA at 9:31) Austin and Paul had to miss Valentine’s Day because of the Daytona 500, so they plan a makeup surprise for Whitney and Mariel.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Davia summons the courage to confess her feelings to Dennis; Malika struggles with Angelica seeing other people; Alice brings on a new manager; the FCG throws a launch party for their app; Davia’s offer of a home leaves Luca considering the proposition.

The Old Man (FX at 10) Chase and Harper are tested; old stories resurface for Zoe as she finds a new way forward.

Premieres

Generation Gap (ABC at 9) Kelly Ripa hosts the quiz game show where family members of different generations work together to answer questions about each other’s generations; the premiere features a surprise appearance from Ryan Seacrest in the “Who Am I” challenge.

Moonhaven (AMC Plus) Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler, is accused of a crime and left on the utopian Moon community of Moonhaven, which was created to find solutions to the problems that plague Earth. Sway is eventually enthralled in a conspiracy to gain control of the forces responsible for the peace on Moonhaven.

Specials

Mattress Store Murder (ID at 10) A suburban Pennsylvania town is thrown into chaos after an employee of a mattress store is murdered; police are stumped until a small clue cracks the case.

Movies

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) Chastity Jeffries, a single lawyer, falls hard for Xavier Collins, but after his affection edges closer to obsession, Chastity realizes her mistake.

Returning

Press Your Luck (ABC at 8) Season 4.

Karma’s World (Netflix) Season 3.

