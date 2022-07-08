What to watch on Friday: ‘Black Bird’ premieres on Apple TV Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Dynasty (CW at 9) Blake and Ben battle in court; Alexis has to make a choice; Fallon’s former nanny drops by; Dominique is in an exciting position; Liam helps out a friend; Kirby reappears after her modeling job. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel at 9) Zak, Nick and Aaron investigate two haunted houses in Savannah, Ga.; the crew travels to Indiana to explore the home of an alleged serial killer.

Dateline (NBC at 10) 25-year-old Corey Parker is found dead in her Florida apartment, and it takes police over a year to find a microscopic clue needed to solve the case.

Antiques Roadshow Recut (PBS at 11) This week’s items up for appraisal include Broadway costume sketches, a Tiffany diamond pendant and a 1923 Frank Schoonover oil painting.

Premieres

Black Bird (Apple TV Plus) Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, but cuts a deal with the FBI that could lessen his sentence; if Keene can get a confession from suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) and help locate the bodies of up to 18 women he’ll be set free; based on a true story.

Boo, B---- (Netflix) Two high school best friends make a final effort to be seen; after one of them becomes a ghost, she’ll need to live her life to the fullest while she is still able.

Conjuring Kesha (Discovery Plus) “Tik Tok” singer Kesha visits creepy locations with celebrity guests and supernatural experts.

Duck & Goose (Apple TV Plus) Best friends Duck and Goose are very different, but learn to bring out the best in each other; based on the Tad Hills books.

Specials

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls (Netflix) This interactive special allows audience members to help Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls explore the Serbian wilderness to try and find a rare flower.

Movies

Jewel (Netflix) A photographer is drawn to a local woman while visiting a massacre memorial, but their budding romance brings up painful past memories.

The Sea Beast (Netflix) An awesome journey full of danger and adventure occurs after a young girl stows away on the ship of a sea monster hunter.

Returning

Keeping Up With the Joneses (Lifetime Movie Network at 8)

My Lottery Dream Home (HGTV at 9) Season 12.

