What to watch this weekend: ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ returns to ABC

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (Animal Planet at 8) Dr. Jeff removes a French bull dog's concerning lump and performs surgery on a dog with abnormal breathing amid rising tensions; vet tech Christine battles her fear of birds. What on Earth? (Science at 8) Satellite images discover strange ships docking at a remote Japanese island; experts uncover a plan to construct a World War II harbor on Iwo Jima.

Ghost Hunters (Travel Channel at 9) The “Ghost Brothers” and Dustin Pari explore Pennsylvania’s Cresson Sanatorium.

Premieres

Steal This House (HGTV at 9) Christy Lee helps a Detroit couple with a $500,000 budget find a home after a grueling three-year search.

Returning

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 8)

Sunday

(All times Eastern.)

Big Brother (CBS at 8) The remaining competitors nominate two of their own, leaving them to face potential eviction.

Riverdale (CW at 8) When Percival’s latest plot puts Cheryl’s friends in a tight spot, Sabrina Spellman steps in; Percival and Reggie reach a reluctant agreement.

Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) The Codys stage a robbery for precious jewels; flashbacks from 1992 reveal more about Julia and Baz’s history.

Dark Winds (AMC at 9) Navajo tribal policeman Joe Leaphorn learns more about the suspect he took into custody than he expected; Chee faces tensions between his job and his tribe; Manuelito confronts her fears.

Premieres

The Anarchists (HBO at 10) After a group of anarchists immigrate to Acapulco, Mexico to escape American powers, they find their new life hindered by conflict and crime.

Specials

Einstein and Hawking: Connecting the Universe (Science at 10) Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking both shaped modern theoretical physics, but experts find that the two geniuses had more than just a profession in common.

Movies

Nightmare PTA Moms (Showtime at 8) When a mother joins her daughter’s new school’s Parent Teacher Association, she learns that other moms aren’t always what they seem.

Returning

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8)

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC at 10)

