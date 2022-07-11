What to watch on Monday: ‘The Bachelorette’ returns to ABC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 8) Max’s secrets spell trouble for Liz. Maria helps Dallas search for answers, and Michael learns more about himself. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) An unexpected visitor forces Jimmy and Kim to face the consequences of their actions. In the Dark (CW at 9) Murphy’s trial means she must confront people from her past who have come forward as witnesses against her. Felix has a complicated reunion.

The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich (HGTV at 9) Lucia loves to enrich her family and friends and is nominated by her daughter Bonnie for a kitchen and living room makeover.

The Fast History of (History at 10:03) This episode focuses on Walmart, which began as a discount store in Arkansas and has grown into the largest company in the world.

Premieres

Claim to Fame (ABC at 10:01) Kevin and Frankie Jonas welcome 12 celebrity relatives who are looking to win a $100,000 prize. Contestants must conceal their identities and learn to carve their own way — without their famous family members.

Specials

Maui Shark Mystery (National Geographic at 10) Every year, tiger sharks gather in Maui, Hawaii, although the reason is unknown. Now, a team of shark scientists is looking to crack the case and will face dangerous waters to do so.

Finale

Breeders (FX at 10) Paul and Ally’s argument is put on hold by Ava’s news about Jim. Ava uses her newfound confidence to stand up to her dad, and Paul and Ally have a decision to make.

Returning

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 8) Season 7.

The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) Season 19.

POV (PBS; check local listings) Season 35.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Peacock) Season 2.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Elizabeth Banks, Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, Caamp, guest host Anthony Anderson.

