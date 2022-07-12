What to watch on Tuesday: ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ returns to FX

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Kimberly has been burned by scammers before, but she believes she’s found true love with musician Flavour. Her daughter is wary after Flavour starts asking for gifts. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When Sharks Attack (National Geographic at 8) Sunny Los Angeles beaches are rocked by four shark attacks in four months.

America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston (PBS at 9) Thurston explores Idado to examine its evolving outdoor culture, the ranchers and backcountry pilots who share the wilderness with refugees, and how climate change is affecting salmon fishery.

Tom Swift (CW at 9) Tom, Zenzi and Barclay must work together to find out who is responsible for poisoning of one of their own.

The Great Muslim American Road Trip (PBS at 10) Mona and Sebastian celebrate their ninth anniversary and examine topics central to the Muslim American experience.

Specials

Counting Jaws (National Geographic at 9) Scientists study the population of great white sharks in California.

Miniseries

Edge of the Earth (HBO at 9) The series follows four groups of elite athletes that attempt unprecedented missions around the world; this episode focuses on snowboarders Jeremy Jones and Elena Hight, and skier Griffin Post’s adventure in Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park.

How to Change Your Mind (Netflix) This docuseries, led by author Michael Pollan, explores the history and uses of psychedelics; all episodes will drop at once.

Movies

My Daughter’s Killer (Netflix) André Bamberski takes extreme measures after fighting for decades to bring his daughter’s killer to justice in France and Germany.

Finale

Who Do You Believe? (ABC at 10) A determined daughter goes head-to-head with a detective who believes her father killed her mother and grandmother.

Returning

Good Bones (HGTV at 9) Season 7.

Kitchen Crash (Food Network at 10) Season 2.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) Season 4.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Steven Yeun, Wiz Khalifa, Hot Milk, guest host Anthony Anderson.

