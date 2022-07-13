What to watch on Wednesday: ‘D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!’ airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Big Brother (CBS at 8) Houseguests compete to win the power of veto; the winner of the competition can keep the nominations the same or rescue someone from eviction during the veto meeting. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight MasterChef (Fox at 8) Chef Gordon Ramsay transforms his famous beef Wellington into a vegan dish made out of beets to help inspire the contestants to create an innovative dish free from animal products.

The Green Planet (PBS at 8) This episode focuses on water plants, some of which can count, hunt or escape from predators.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Erika seeks to rectify her past indiscretions by getting forgiveness from Garcelle; Sutton’s love life is invaded by Crystal; Kyle is stunned because of an accusation she rebuts; Dorit finds peace in Hanukkah traditions.

Wellington Paranormal (CW at 9) A meteor strike gives a vigilante neighborhood watch group superpowers and Minogue and O’Leary must try to keep the peace.

Neighborhood Wars (A&E at 10:01) Two girls attempt to steal an air freshener, which infuriates the store manager who catches them; an Oklahoma couple lives with endless disturbances from the family next door.

Premiere

5 Guys a Week (Lifetime at 10:03) Mercy, a twice-divorced mom who has been single for 12 years, welcomes five eligible bachelors into her home in hopes of finding lasting love.

Special

Baby Sharks (National Geographic at 10) Baby sharks are more than just a catchy tune adored by preschoolers; these creatures start out adorably small but grow into formidable creatures.

Miniseries

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (Netflix) In 1971 a man who called himself Dan Cooper skyjacked a flight heading to Seattle. After receiving his ransom and releasing passengers, he told the remaining crew to fly to Mexico City and then disappeared somewhere between Seattle and Reno, Nev., sparking one of the greatest true-crime mysteries to date.

Returning

Big Timber (Netflix) Season 2.

Solar Opposites (Hulu) Season 3.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Billy Bob Thornton, Marcus Scribner, Sean Paul featuring Gwen Stefani, guest host Anthony Anderson.

