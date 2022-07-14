What to watch on Thursday: ‘Resident Evil’ series premieres on Netflix

(All times Eastern.)
This Old House (PBS at 8) A home is improved by running new water and sewer lines, adding sprinklers, and making the doghouse dormers watertight.
Alone (History Channel at 9) The resilience and strength of the participants are put to the test and they must look to the past for answers; one survivalist has a treacherous fall, and another suffers with increasing pain.
The Old Man (FX at 10) Chase and Zoe enter the lion’s den; Harper acquires a new partnership when another dissolves.
Premieres
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Netflix) Everyone’s favorite panda Po, voiced by Jack Black, returns to team up with an Enligh knight on a perilous quest to rescue magical weapons, restore reputations and save the world (again).
Resident Evil (Netflix) Nearly a decade and a half after a deadly virus caused an apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights to survive her new nightmarish reality while struggling with her past.
Special
Sharks That Eat Everything (National Geographic at 10) This special explores the dietary habits of the “garbage cans of the sea.”
Miniseries
Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons (Hulu) Victoria’s Secret was a neon-pink mall staple for decades, but the legendary brand is discovered to be intertwined in the underworld of fashion, the billionaire class and Jeffrey Epstein.
Movie
Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) An interior designer lets her sins consume her after meeting a handsome entrepreneur and wanting desperately to be a part of his wealthy world.
Returning
Top Gear (BBC America at 10) Season 32.
FBoy Island (HBO Max) Season 2.
Late Night
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Demi Lovato, “Science Bob” Pflugfelder, guest host Mark Rober