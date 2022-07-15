What to watch on Friday: ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ premieres on Amazon Prime

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Keeping Up With the Joneses (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) Pam struggles to handle her daughter; Robin meets with a shady boat owner; in a shocking turn of events, Webb is alive. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight North Woods Law: Uncuffed (Animal Planet at 8) A suspected severed finger is found on Mount Monadnock, sending the team to search for the remaining body parts; a person is shot after hunting illegally; Holmes must race to Mount Garfield to save an ill hiker.

Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel at 9) Zak, Nick and Aaron visit one of the most dangerous Wild West towns in America and risk possession; the crew investigates the Whaley House in San Diego.

My Lottery Dream Home (HGTV at 9) David helps a couple who, years after a tragedy, want to move to Burleson, Tex., to start the area’s first female-run brewery.

The Great American Recipe (PBS at 9) Seven cooks prepare tasty handheld treats and the ultimate in outdoor dining.

Antiques Roadshow Recut (PBS at 11) Appraisers look at a NASA Apollo space suit, a Samuel Yellin light fixture and a 1968 Warhol Campbell’s soup can screen print.

Premieres

The Rehearsal (HBO at 11) Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder, star of “Nathan For You,” gives people the opportunity to rehearse events in their lives; in this episode, Fielder helps a Brooklyn trivia player come clean to his teammate.

Farzar (Netflix) Prince Fichael and his crew leave their protected human city to fight the wicked aliens that want them dead, but as their journey begins Fichael learns some unsettling secrets that shake him to his core.

Movies

Don’t Make Me Go (Amazon Prime) When a single father, played by John Cho, learns he has a fatal brain tumor he takes his teenage daughter, played by Mia Isaac, on a road trip to impart life lessons and try to find the mother who abandoned her years before.

Persuasion (Netflix) When Anne Elliot’s former flame barrels back into her life, she must choose whether to leave her love in the past or give the romance a second chance; starring Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding.

Returning

CMT Campfire Sessions (CMT at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

