What to watch this weekend: ‘Dark Winds’ Season 1 concludes on AMC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (Animal Planet at 8) Dr. Jeff and his team help out the Lakota Reservation in South Dakota; Dr. Amy weighs her treatment options for a French bulldog; a dog is in danger after being hit by a car; a hound that has been spayed twice needs help when she goes into heat.

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 8) Kayla’s appointment faces the danger of being overrun by her overbearing family; Milan has a laundry list of requests and may end up with a customized dress; Prashanthi’s last fitting doesn’t go as planned.

First Blood (A&E at 9) This episode focuses on Richard Ramirez, also known as the “Night Stalker,” and his crimes that haunted Southern California in the 1980s.

Miniseries

Planet Shark (National Geographic at 8) Scientists explain what makes sharks the ultimate ocean predator; three episodes will air back-to-back.

Specials

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO at 10) Comedian Nikki Glaser hits on the sexier parts of life, the do’s and don’ts of dating and tricking that special person into marriage in her first HBO special.

Movies

Campfire Christmas (Hallmark at 8) Peyton’s parents decide to host a holiday-themed reunion before they sell their summer camp, this reunion allows Peyton and her friends to rekindle some lost romances.

Sunday

Becoming Elizabeth (Starz at 8) Elizabeth is implicated by Thomas’ actions; she is questioned by Lord and must work to clear her name while under house arrest; Lord Somerset is shocked by his brother’s actions.

Advertisement

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) Musical group Salt-N-Pepa competes against the cast of the animated show “The Proud Family”; “Bel Air” and “Saved by the Bell” cast members face off.

Hotel Portofino (PBS at 8) Everyone is a suspect as the local police search the hotel for the missing heirloom.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Marlo plans a calming road trip and all but one of her friends join her; an unexpected visitor arrives and makes the trip take an unexpected turn.

The Chi (Showtime at 9) Emmett helps Kiesha balance life as a college student and mom; Trug and Shaad go canvassing; Jemma faces Jake; Tracy is given an ultimatum by Douda.

Premieres

Colosseum (History Channel at 9) This History Channel series chronicles the rise and fall of the Roman Empire through the Colosseum; training school friends Priscus and Verus must fight to the death in the Colosseum.

Finales

Dark Winds (AMC at 9) Leaphorn, Chee and Manuelito close in on the Buffalo Society’s hiding place and get confronted with life-changing decisions.

GiftOutline Gift Article