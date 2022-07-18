What to watch on Monday: ‘The Bachelorette’ continues on ABC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Basketball Wives (VH1 at 8) Jackie tries to raise everyone's spirits with a surprise trip. Jen considers her relationship with Jelani, and Brooke's plans take an unexpected turn. British reveals some shocking news.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 8) The crew members must deal with a frustrated guest after recovering from the loss of their stabilizers. Chef Dave works to impress guests with high standards.

The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) The remaining 29 men compete in a swimsuit pageant to win one of six spots at the group date after-party and earn more time with Gabby and Rachel.

Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) Gus tries to calm things down with the cartel while Mike finishes up business north of the border.

In the Dark (CW at 9) Murphy faces a lose-lose situation with her trial.

Irma Vep (HBO at 9) Mira gains new abilities as Irma Vep and investigates the lives of those around her. Regina shares news that could ruin her relationship with Mira. Mira has a spiritual breakthrough after seeing Rene.

The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich (HGTV at 9) Kate is a mother of two and a pediatric ER nurse who needs a sanctuary to unwind, so Melissa and Jenna design the perfect backyard.

Mind Over Murder (HBO at 10) The Beatrice Six prepare to reenter society, but one of them remains convinced that they were involved in the crime, despite evidence to the contrary. Many people in town still believe the six are guilty.

POV (PBS; check local listings) Native American, Japanese American and rancher communities work together to protect their land and water.

Premieres

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful (VH1 at 9) Tami Roman is on a mission to help suspicious partners catch their lovers cheating. This episode focuses on Tracy, who thought she had found her soul mate when she met music producer McKinley. After two years together, she suspects infidelity.

Phrogging: Hider in My House (Lifetime at 10:03) This series explores experiences of phrogging, which is when someone secretly lives inside another’s home. In this episode, Brittany Campbell blames her husband when items go missing, but that is not the case. Madisyn Gidrey’s clothes also begin to vanish.

Returning

Shark Attack Files (National Geographic at 8) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jane Fonda, Joe Keery, Saucy Santana.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Billy Crystal, Paul Hollywood.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Quentin Tarantino, Julia Garner, DOMi and JD Beck featuring Anderson .Paak, guest host Dana Carvey.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Billy Bob Thornton, Nikki Glaser, Andrew Marshall.

