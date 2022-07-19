What to watch on Tuesday: ‘The Day the Music Died’ airs on Paramount Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Charles and Nikki meet in an online virtual world and fall in love, but information discovered by Nev and Kamie about Nikki leaves Charles questioning his online romance. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) A bald eagle lays claim to the Northwestern’s mast; Sig and Keith work together to tank Bairdi; casualties rise on the Patty Lee.

Celebrity Game Face (E! at 9) This virtual game night includes Jeff Ross, Seth Green, Natasha Leggero, Moshe Kasher, Jimmy O. Yang and Tawny Newsome; hosted by Kevin Hart.

Edge of the Earth (HBO at 9) Kayakers Ben Stookesberry, Nouria Newman and Erik Boomer attempt to traverse the Chalupas River in Ecuador’s Llanganates National Park.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) When the musical guest cancels, Nadja’s vampire nightclub opening is thrown into peril.

Specials

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t for the Weak (Netflix) Cleveland native David A. Arnold returns to his hometown to joke about marital arguments and entitled children.

Miniseries

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston (PBS at 9) This week Baratunde Thurston heads to Los Angeles to discover how people connect with others outdoors, the kayakers who saved a polluted river, and Black surfers.

The Great Muslim American Road Trip (PBS at 10) Mona and Sebastian hit setbacks and surprises while driving the final stretch of Route 66; a Muslim explorer and Syrian camel driver who surveyed Route 66 finds a Muslim village in Las Vegas.

Movies

Aftershock (Hulu) The families of two young women who died of childbirth complications galvanize activists, birth workers and physicians to address the U.S. maternal health crisis, which particularly impacts Black women.

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s “American Pie” (Paramount Plus) Half a century after its release, Don McLean shares the secrets and magic behind “American Pie.”

Returning

Love Island (Peacock) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Cera, Keke Palmer, the Black Keys.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ethan Hawke, Courtney Barnett.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) David Spade, Maria Bakalova, Whitney, guest host Dana Carvey.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Lisa Kudrow, Alex Holder, Hoodo Hersi, Andrew Marshall.

