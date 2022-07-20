What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Grown-ish’ returns to Freeform

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Shark Attack Files (National Geographic at 8) Scientists try to discover why pregnant sharks appear more likely to attack. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Dorit is starstruck by Jamie Lee Curtis; a social media post brings attention onto Crystal; Suttons decides to end some friendships.

The Zoo: San Diego (Animal Planet at 8) A koala is on the prowl for a mate; Jaws, a Galapagos tortoise, feels sick; staff care for M’bari the lion and Etosha, his companion; Aria, a wild black rhino, prepares for a new portion of her life at the zoo.

The Challenge: USA (CBS at 9) A new powerful duo starts to raise suspicions within alliances; a mismatched team of challengers endangers their game because of their lack of chemistry.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 9:01) Six “So You Think You Can Dance” all-stars — Comfort Fedoke, Lex Ishimoto, Amy Yakima, Ezra Sosa, Koine Iwasaki and Bailey Munoz — return to dance with the current top six.

American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda (ID at 10) The case of a missing farmhand takes a deadly turn when his body shows up miles down the Coweeman River in Washington.

Expedition With Steve Backshall (PBS at 10) Naturalist Steve Backshall and his team go searching for snow leopards in Kyrgyzstan.

House Hunters (HGTV at 10:01) A recently widowed San Diego artist is looking to start over in Columbus, Ohio; she wants a home that will inspire her art, but her best friend is there to give her a reality check.

Finale

Wellington Paranormal (CW at 9) A sentient, congealed blob of fat sends officers Minogue and O’Leary underground to the Wellington sewers.

Returning

Grown-ish (Freeform at 10) Season 5.

Virgin River (Netflix) Season 4.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jenny Slate.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Daniel Kaluuya, Sarah Hyland, Denzel Curry.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ice-T, Michael Pollan.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Dwayne Johnson, Derek Jeter, Wiz Khalifa, Lizzo, guest host Kerry Washington.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Katie Holmes, Joe Pera, Andrew Marshall.

