What to watch on Thursday: ‘The Last Movie Stars’ premieres on HBO Max

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) As DJ Pauly D takes on El Paso, the women take on an owl; a FaceTime from Angelina leaves Mike fuming. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Alone (History at 9) Participants suffer major setbacks as the river begins to freeze; one survivalist commits to a daring strategy while another hits their limit.

Southern Charm (Bravo at 9) Madison and Venita’s party goes downhill fast; Paige develops ground rules for her and Craig’s relationship; Shep struggles to earn Taylor’s trust while he’s away; Kathryn organizes a girls’ night to celebrate her new status.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) The FCGs vote on a leader; Davia and Elliot settle into an academic rhythm; Malika argues with Angelica and tries to persuade her boss to support her women’s center.

Premieres

Rap Sh!t (HBO Max) Shawna and Mia are estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group in this comedy series from Issa Rae.

Specials

Jan. 6 Committee Hearings (Multiple networks at 8) Various networks will be providing coverage of the hearings of the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Miniseries

The Last Movie Stars (HBO Max) This six-part documentary follows the careers and decades-long partnership of iconic actors Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, above. All six episodes of the documentary directed by Ethan Hawke and produced by Martin Scorsese will drop at once.

Movies

Vanished: Searching for My Sister (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A woman plunges herself into a world of drugs and deceit to find out what really happened to her missing sister.

Advertisement

Moloch (Shudder) After a Dutch woman and her family are attacked by a stranger one night, she sets out to find an explanation, but with each discovery she becomes more convinced that she’s being haunted by an ancient force.

Finale

The Old Man (FX at 10) Chase is made to face the music; Harper learns a shocking truth.

Returning

American Horror Stories (Hulu) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Blitz Bazawule.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ryan Gosling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Pete Lee.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Hannah Waddingham, Phoebe Robinson, the Interrupters, guest host RuPaul.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Peele, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, Andrew Marshall.

GiftOutline Gift Article