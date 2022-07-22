What to watch on Friday: ‘The Gray Man’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Keeping Up With the Joneses (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) Pam and Stephen Napoli put their past behind them and rekindle their romance to uncover Webb’s true intentions. Tara visits England to learn more about Eve’s past. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel at 9) Zak, Nick and Aaron investigate a looming presence at the Black Swann Inn in San Antonio.

The Great American Recipe (PBS at 9) The final six cooks prepare their favorite special occasion and holiday dishes, including modern takes on classic gourmet fare and cherished family recipes.

The Rehearsal (HBO at 11) Nathan helps a woman prepare for motherhood by having her simulate the experience of raising a child.

Premieres

Best Foot Forward (Apple TV Plus) Based on the true story of Paralympics athlete Josh Sundquist, this series follows Josh Dubin as he switches from being home-schooled to attending public school and navigating everyday life as the only student with a prosthetic leg.

Movies

Anything’s Possible (Amazon Prime) Billy Porter’s directorial debut follows Kelsa, a confident trans girl, navigating her senior year of high school.

The Gray Man (Netflix) When the CIA’s top agent (Ryan Gosling) uncovers signs of a conspiracy within the agency he becomes the target of a manhunt led by his former colleague (Chris Evans). Directed by the Russo brothers. Also starring Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard and Regé-Jean Page.

Returning

Blood & Treasure (CBS at 9) Season 2.

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (National Geographic at 9) Season 2.

Blown Away (Netflix) Season 3.

Trying (Apple TV Plus) Season 3.

GiftOutline Gift Article