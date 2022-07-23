What to watch this weekend: ‘Hotel Portofino’ finale airs on PBS

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saturday

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (Animal Planet at 8) A dog takes a tumble off a trampoline and is sent to Dr. Jeff and Dr. Petra. Another pup undergoes emergency surgery. Dr. Jeff and Hector check in on fainting goats. An adorable kitten is treated for its teary eyes.

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 8) Emerald tries to get her wedding-planner mom to double her dress budget. Jillian looks to her father for approval. Elaina returns for a fitting with her high-maintenance sister.

American Pickers (History Channel at 9) A Wisconsin collector’s overflowing storage units are full of unique items. A former drag racer lets the pickers check out his museum-quality goods.

Returning

Black Love (OWN at 10) Season 6.

Sunday

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” stars battle against the cast of “Never Have I Ever.” Ron Funches squares off against Meagan Good.

The Chi (Showtime at 9) Kiesha and Emmett’s relationship takes a turn. Jemma and Jake face the music. Kevin goes to a cosplay party. Trig makes an unexpected connection. Papa and Bakari bond.

Movies

Hider in My House (Lifetime at 8) Molly Bachman realizes her dream apartment is not as idyllic as it seems when she discovers a hidden entrance to another apartment within her home’s walls.

Safe Room (TV One at 9) After her son witnesses a break-in and records the murder of the homeowner, a mother becomes embroiled in a deadly fight to protect her family.

Finales

Hotel Portofino (PBS at 8) The mystery of the missing family heirloom is solved and the police close the investigation. Cecil has a shocking revelation about Danioni.

We Hunt Together (Showtime at 8) With the Birdman finally within reach, Freddy, Jackson and Lola fight to unmask the killer.

Beachside Brawl (Food Network at 10) Antonia Lofaso has the chefs transform classical tropical drinks into delightful beachside meals. The final two chefs must each make a dinner using ingredients from their dream vacation destination.

Returning

Ugliest House in America (HGTV at 8) Season 2.

Mexico Life (HGTV at 10:31) Season 7.

