What to watch on Monday: ‘Irma Vep’ finale airs on HBO

Basketball Wives (VH1 at 8) Brooke tries to take control of the trip from Jackie, and Brittish falls back on her support system to deal with her recent arrest.

BBQ USA (Food Network at 9) Michael Symon goes to Texas to see teams barbecue at the Cedar Fest, where people compete with ribs, chicken, pork and brisket.

Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) Someone new joins the game.

In the Dark (CW at 9) Murphy follows through on her deal and finds herself working with someone she would prefer to avoid. Max deals with the consequences of interfering in Murphy’s trial.

POV (PBS; check local listings) Greenland comes to terms with its Danish colonial past, as well as possible steps toward economic renewal and political sovereignty promised by the introduction of a U.S. company’s smelting plant.

Premieres

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge (National Geographic at 9) Bear Grylls teaches celebrity guests essential survival skills. The premiere features Natalie Portman in the slot canyons of the Escalante Desert.

World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason (National Geographic at 10:01) Big Moe searches for the best dishes cooked over an open flame. His first stop is South Carolina, where he explores its connections to Black history and culture.

Specials

Rise of the Monster Hammerheads (Discovery Channel at 10:04) Reports of two large great hammerheads, one in the Florida Keys and one in the Bahamas, leave Tristan Guttridge and Andy Casagrande wondering whether there could be a clan of giant hammerheads who share the same DNA.

Finale

Irma Vep (HBO at 9) The boundaries of life and art blur for Mira as she wraps up filming and considers a career-defining opportunity.

The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich (HGTV at 9) A pianist who shares his love of music by singing at a senior care facility gets a renovated guesthouse studio that fits his personality.

Mind Over Murder (HBO at 10) The town of Beatrice, Neb., reckons with the aftermath of a miscarriage of justice.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kevin Hart, Joseph Quinn, Toro y Moi.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), Death Cab for Cutie, St. Vincent.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Rhea Seehorn, Jeremy Allen White, Art Cruz.

