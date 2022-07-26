What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Street Food: USA’ premieres on Netflix

(All times Eastern.)
Celebrity Game Face (E! at 9) Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Xavier Woods, Cesaro, and Naomi and Jimmy Uso compete remotely for a night of fun and games hosted by Kevin Hart.
Tom Swift (CW at 9) Tom continues searching for the last capsule piece; Zenzi and Isaac uncover Congressmen Eskol’s real agenda.
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 10) Tally and her mother reunite; Abigail and Adil return to Fort Salem and find it’s not how they left it; Scylla and Edwin try to reach Raelle; Anacostia and Sterling work on their escape plan.
What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) The gang takes a trip to the secret night market, a place where supernatural creatures gather to barter and haggle.
Premieres
Street Food: USA (Netflix) Bite into beloved American street foods and discover more about the people and cultures behind your favorite dishes; the series travels to Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; New York; New Orleans; Oahu, Hawaii; and Miami.
Specials
Impractical Jokers: Shark Week Spectacular (Discovery at 8) “The Impractical Jokers” set out to dispel the myth that sharks are terrifying, man-eating monsters with extreme challenges and dares.
Whitney Cummings: Jokes (Netflix) Comedian Whitney Cummings spills on bedroom injuries, dating younger men and her online photo leak.
Movies
Not Just a Girl (Netflix) This documentary chronicles the life and career of musician Shania Twain. She will also be releasing an album titled “Not Just A Girl (The Highlights)” on the same day.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Krasinski, Regé-Jean Page, Maggie Rogers.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Charlamagne tha God, Brett Gelman, St. Vincent.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ethan Hawke, Joel Kim Booster, Iman Vellani, Art Cruz.