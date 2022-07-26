What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Street Food: USA’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Rudy and Tyrell met in a teen chatroom more than 17 years ago, but have never seen each other in person; Rudy needs Nev and Kamie's help to find her longtime and elusive lover.

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston (PBS at 9) Baratunde Thurston investigates how the people of Appalachia see and interact with nature; a record-breaking hiker; former coal miners who raise bees; activists work to make the outdoors accessible to all.

Celebrity Game Face (E! at 9) Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Xavier Woods, Cesaro, and Naomi and Jimmy Uso compete remotely for a night of fun and games hosted by Kevin Hart.

Tom Swift (CW at 9) Tom continues searching for the last capsule piece; Zenzi and Isaac uncover Congressmen Eskol’s real agenda.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 10) Tally and her mother reunite; Abigail and Adil return to Fort Salem and find it’s not how they left it; Scylla and Edwin try to reach Raelle; Anacostia and Sterling work on their escape plan.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) The gang takes a trip to the secret night market, a place where supernatural creatures gather to barter and haggle.

Premieres

Street Food: USA (Netflix) Bite into beloved American street foods and discover more about the people and cultures behind your favorite dishes; the series travels to Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; New York; New Orleans; Oahu, Hawaii; and Miami.

Specials

Impractical Jokers: Shark Week Spectacular (Discovery at 8) “The Impractical Jokers” set out to dispel the myth that sharks are terrifying, man-eating monsters with extreme challenges and dares.

Whitney Cummings: Jokes (Netflix) Comedian Whitney Cummings spills on bedroom injuries, dating younger men and her online photo leak.

Movies

Not Just a Girl (Netflix) This documentary chronicles the life and career of musician Shania Twain. She will also be releasing an album titled “Not Just A Girl (The Highlights)” on the same day.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Krasinski, Regé-Jean Page, Maggie Rogers.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Charlamagne tha God, Brett Gelman, St. Vincent.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ethan Hawke, Joel Kim Booster, Iman Vellani, Art Cruz.

