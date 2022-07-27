What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ airs on Netflix

(All times Eastern.)
The Challenge: USA (CBS at 9) Contestants compete in a trivia challenge while hanging over the ledge of a 30-story building.
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 9:01) The final six take the stage and perform three dances each.
Everything’s Trash (Freeform at 10:30) Phoebe is invited to be a guest speaker by Jessie’s mentor but is left questioning the speaking engagement after she sees an unusual side to the mentor.
Specials
Island of the Walking Sharks (Discovery at 8) Wildlife conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante travels to the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea to investigate reports of a new species of walking shark.
Miniseries
The Most Hated Man on the Internet (Netflix) Hunter Moore created a website exploiting intimate images and reveled in his infamy until a persistent mother launched an online crusade to shut down his online empire.
Movies
We Met in Virtual Reality (HBO at 9) Filmed entirely within the virtual reality world, this documentary chronicles the social relationship developed by VRChat users during the pandemic.
Returning
Wellington Paranormal (CW at 9) Season 4.
Dream Home Makeover (Netflix) Season 3.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney Plus) Season 3.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Joel Kim Booster.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Neil Patrick Harris, Cara Delevingne, Bruce the Robot.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Amanda Seyfried, Stephen Merchant, St. Vincent.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Maren Morris, Art Cruz.