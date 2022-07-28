What to watch on Thursday: ‘The Resort’ premieres on Peacock

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Press Your Luck (ABC at 8) Contestants from San Francisco, Chicago and Cleveland compete in a game of wits and strategy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network at 8) Robert Irvine heads to a small Wyoming town to help an owner who is struggling to juggle his staff, customers and family.

Alone (History Channel at 9) A fierce storm descends upon the survivalists; one finalist tries to warm their shelter while another deals with their health.

Big Brother (CBS at 9) After a live vote, one houseguest will be evicted and interviewed; the surviving houseguests will compete for power.

Buckhead Shore (MTV at 9) Parker and DJ give the ladies love notes; Katie hangs out with Parker’s mom, but Parker begins to question his feelings for her; Bethania and DJ make plans for their first date.

Advertisement

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) The FCG attempt to hire Zelda as a brand influencer; Malika and Tracey team up; Joaquin realizes that Jenna may be in a cult; Alice worries she’s falling behind in her career; Gael has a hard time forgiving Isabella.

Premieres

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max) Tragic events 20 years ago almost ripped apart the blue-collar town of Millwood; now, a new group of little liars find themselves being tortured by an unknown tormentor.

The Resort (Peacock) An anniversary trip goes awry when a couple find themselves involved in the 15-year-old disappearance of two young adults, a murder and a historic hurricane.

Specials

Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! with Tracy Morgan (Discovery at 8) Tracy Morgan teams up with shark experts to identify the wildest and most ferocious sharks in the ocean. Morgan also shows off his favorite sharks and their amazing capabilities.

Miniseries

Keep Breathing (Netflix) After a private plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, the sole survivor must face the frigid cold and her past trauma to stay alive.

Movies

Line Sisters (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A group of sorority sisters reunites for a weekend celebration, but a deadly secret from the past threatens their good time.

Returning

The Con (ABC at 10) Season 2.

Harley Quinn (HBO Max) Season 3.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Leila Mottley.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Mark Wahlberg, Billy Porter, AJR.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jonathan Karl, B.J. Novak, St. Vincent.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Nathan Lane, Adam Pally, Art Cruz.

GiftOutline Gift Article