What to watch on Friday: ‘Not Okay’ premieres on Hulu

(All times Eastern.) Keeping Up With the Joneses (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) William French’s plan to reunite with Kayla is foiled; Tara uncovers Eve’s true identity and motive; Webb falls for Lance’s trap. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel at 9) The team investigates the infamous Missouri State Penitentiary and helps out a Massachusetts couple that is being terrorized by an intense spiritual energy.

The Great American Recipe (PBS at 9) The final five cooks swap recipes and prepare each other’s dishes; the contestants must come up with a fusion dish that represents their American story.

Premieres

Paper Girls (Amazon Prime) The morning after Halloween 1988 forever changes the lives of four papergirls when they become accidentally embroiled in a war between time travelers on their delivery route; based on the comic series by Brian K. Vaughan.

Surface (Apple TV Plus) After suffering extreme memory loss, Sophie sets out to put her life back together with the help of her loved ones but has a nagging feeling she may not be being told the truth.

Uncoupled (Netflix) A real estate broker, played by Neil Patrick Harris, faces the harsh reality of starting over in his 40s after being walked out on by his longtime boyfriend.

Movies

Not Okay (Hulu) A lonely and ambitious young woman fakes a trip to Paris for social media attention, but when a terrifying incident takes place and she poses as a survivor she learns the dark side of notoriety.

Purple Hearts (Netflix) A marriage of convenience between an aspiring musician and a soon-to-deploy Marine turns to true love after tragedy hits.

Returning

Ready to Love (OWN at 8) Season 6.

Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS at 8) Season 2.

Life After Lockup (WE at 9) Season 3.

