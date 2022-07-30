What to watch this weekend: ‘Riverdale’ finale airs on the CW

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 8) Liana rushes to Kleinfeld to find a dress for her wedding in four months. Meredith is searching for a dress that makes her feel like she’s in a fairy-tale. Bria has her family join her for her final fitting and hopes they agree with the direction she went in.

First Blood (A&E at 9) Ed Kemper also known as the “Co-ed Killer” terrorized hitchhiking college students in Santa Cruz, Calif., during the early 1970s.

When Sharks Attack (National Geographic at 9) Is the Great White shark behind the growing attacks in Australia and California?

Specials

Sharks in Paradise (Discovery at 9:01) Shark conservationist Kinga Philipps and scientist Tristan Guttridge head to the Tahitian islands to investigate local legends about massive sharks.

Movies

A Splash of Love (Hallmark at 8) Sparks fly between a PhD student expanding her studies to include the whales of the Pacific Northwest and her whale-watching tour guide.

Returning

Are You Afraid of the Dark? Ghost Island (Nick at 7) Season 3.

Sunday

Becoming Elizabeth (Starz at 8) Edward, now free from under his uncle Somerset’s thumb, decides to pursue more Protestant reforms and form new alliances.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Kenya gets frustrated with Sanya’s insistence that she bring a companion to Jamaica. Kandi and Todd butt heads on estate planning. Shereé’s surprise birthday party gets a mixed reception.

The Chi (Showtime) Emmet spills. Darnell and Jada have a date night. Kevin’s life takes a new direction after a gaming win. Jemma chooses.

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC at 9) This week’s celebrity contestants are Tayshia Adams, Matt James, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Thomas Lennon.

Premieres

Secrets in the Jungle (Science at 9) Archaeologists in Guatemala find an ancient site containing several unknown structures. A lake full of jellyfish is studied on a South Pacific island. Researchers in Argentina discover a complex that may have a dark history.

Movies

Lies Between Friends (Lifetime at 8) A family’s life is turned upside down when the daughter of a family friend visits for a few months.

Finale

Riverdale (The CW at 8) The gang bands together to save their town from its greatest threat yet.

Returning

Naked and Afraid XL (Discovery Channel at 8) Season 9.

Alex vs America (Food Network at 9) Season 2.

