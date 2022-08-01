What to watch on Monday: ‘Industry’ returns to HBO

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) The men travel across Europe on the journey for love; two men will join Gabby and Rachel for an adventure in Paris; Gabby needs her men to show they're willing to fight for her love.

Beat Shazam (Fox at 9) Ghost hunters, security guards and high school sweethearts battle for the prize.

Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) The enterprise rises to new levels.

In the Dark (CW at 9) Murphy’s plans derail, causing tension; a friend helps Josh grow his vendetta against Murphy.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge (National Geographic at 9) Bear Grylls teaches “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” actor Simu Liu skills to survive in the frigid weather of the Canadian Rockies.

POV (PBS; check local listings) A sister works to create the best lives for herself and her brother, who was born with multiple disabilities, while dealing with the uncertain future of his care.

Premieres

Watch Big Tree City (Netflix) A team of animal heroes works together to keep Big Tree City safe and to solve daunting problems.

Finales

Basketball Wives (VH1 at 8) Brooke and Jackie struggle to make amends, and Jen receives a surprise visitor as the Palm Springs trip comes to an end; Malaysia makes a hard choice that will affect her family; Angel edges closer toward the final days of her pregnancy.

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful (VH1 at 10) Nico has grown concerned that Leighann may be cheating on him, and her cavalier attitude is doing nothing to ease his worries.

Returning

Inside Out (HGTV at 8) Season 2.

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes (Lifetime at 8) Season 2.

Industry (HBO at 9) In Season 2, Harper (played by Myha’la Herrold, above) returns to in-person work at Pierpoint, while new leadership frustrates the staff.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chance the Rapper, the cast of “Reservation Dogs,” Chance the Rapper featuring Joey Bada$$.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Patton Oswalt, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, James Taylor.

