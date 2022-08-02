What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Tom Swift’ finale airs on the CW

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) As the auditions come to an end, the judges must decide who will proceed to the live shows. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) John fell hard for Megan over Facebook, but despite only living an hour away, Megan keeps making excuses as to why the pair can’t meet in person.

Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) New mom Mandy makes her return, but worries about the risks as heavy ice builds on the Northwestern; Jake reveals a new super pot.

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston (PBS at 9) Baratunde Thurston ventures to North Carolina to soar above the dunes on a Wright Brothers glider, track wild horses and explore a swamp.

Celebrity Game Face (E! at 9) Will.I.Am, Julie Bowen and Gabriel Iglesias battle it out in a night of fun and games; hosted by Kevin Hart.

Icons Unearthed (Vice at 10) This episode focuses on the toll that Star Wars took on George Lucas, who struggled with his marriage, health and relationships.

Titans (TNT at 10) Dick and the team try to save Jason’s life; Gar is racked with guilt over Jason’s kidnapping and jeopardizes the mission; Rachel is being consumed by her dark secret.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) The vampires deal with their most terrifying adventure yet: private school admission interviews.

Specials

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse (Netflix) Comic Ricardo Quevedo analyzes absurd situations that try our patience, including road rage and domestic squabbles during the pandemic.

Finales

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ’n Out (VH1 at 8:30) Nick Cannon, Big Tigger and Lil Keed compete in alphabet train, hip-hop auction, kick ’em out the classroom and the wildstyle battle; Lil Keed performs the “TBA Tribute Memorial.”

Edge of the Earth (HBO at 9) In this miniseries finale, surfers Ian Walsh and Grant “Twiggy” Baker attempt to ride never-before-conquered waves along the West Coast of South Africa.

Tom Swift (CW at 9) Tom’s plans to rescue his father from space are threatened when there’s an attack at Swift Enterprises’ Black engineering conference. Tian Richards, above, plays Tom.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Strahan, Jamie Campbell Bower, King Princess.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor, Bianca Cristovao, James Taylor.

