What to watch on Wednesday: 'Reservation Dogs’ returns to Hulu

(All times Eastern.) Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) The newlyweds enjoy their honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; one husband drops the “L” word while another spouse makes a much less romantic declaration. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mysteries Decoded (CW at 8) Jennifer Marshall, a private investigator, and Ali Houmani, a paranormal investigator, investigate whether dreams can be deadly.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Garcelle voices her concerts about Erika to Dorit; Erika has a revelation; Lisa invites the ladies over for wine, but her past feud with Sutton bubbles up.

The Zoo (Animal Planet at 8) The first known covid-19 animal case at the zoo is found when Nadia, a Malayan tiger, tests positive; the zoo staff play matchmaker between a pair of Asian elephants that don’t mesh.

The Challenge: USA (CBS at 9) A difficult water-based challenge leaves some players swimming to stay in the game; talk in the compound threatens to blow up a powerful alliance.

Wellington Paranormal (CW at 9) O’Leary and Minogue search for a missing person on an island run by a goat-worshipping cult.

Everything’s Trash (Freeform at 10:30) Phoebe’s date wants a deeper connection while she tries, and fails, not to catch feelings.

Specials

CMA Fest (ABC at 8) Country music’s hottest artists perform during a four-day music festival in Nashville; performances by Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch, MacKenzie Porter and Lady A; hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King.

Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (Netflix) Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but the 1999 revival was another can of worms entirely.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel (Disney Plus) This installation of “Marvel Studios Assembled” focuses on “Ms. Marvel,” full of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and crew of the series.

Returning

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Ryuji Chua.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kevin Bacon, Jo Koy, Katherine Blanford.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ron Howard, Morfydd Clark, James Taylor.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Billy Porter, Jane Mayer, Giulliana Merello.

