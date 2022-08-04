What to watch on Thursday: ‘Wedding Season’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Press Your Luck (ABC at 8) Contestants from Wisconsin and California compete in a game of wits and strategy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Buckhead Shore (MTV at 9) The lake trip may be coming to an end, but the drama is still raging in Buckhead; Katie introduces her new flame to the group.

Southern Charm (Bravo at 9) Venita spends time with her mom in hopes of learning more about her family secrets after she’s excluded from Olivia’s oyster roast; Craig goes against Paige’s wishes and meets Naomie.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Jazmin’s wedding leaves the crew emotional; Luca wants to create change for unhoused individuals; as one relationship ends, another couple reunites; Isabella and her partner face new issues.

The Con (ABC at 10) An actor swindles the film industry with a Ponzi scheme.

Premieres

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (Paramount Plus) Beavis and Butt-Head are back on screen and back to their boneheaded antics.

Super Giant Robot Brothers (Netflix) Robot brothers Shiny and Thunder bicker as they battle against the evil space monsters attacking earth.

Movies

Wedding Season (Netflix) Asha and Ravi are tired of being pressured by their families to settle down, so the duo hatch a plan to pretend to date during wedding season but find themselves falling for the ruse.

Finale

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (A&E at 9) A landlord who shot his tenant in Florida claims the tenant was wielding a machete at the time of the shooting and was a danger to his life.

Alone (History at 9) The final three participants continue to brave Labrador’s harsh climate.

Returning

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Amandla Stenberg.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Joel McHale, Zoey Deutch, Saucy Santana.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) James Taylor, Colman Domingo.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) LL Cool J, Cristin Milioti, Giulliana Merello.

