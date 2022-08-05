What to watch on Friday: ‘Prey’ premieres on Hulu

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS at 8) Debbie Gibson heads to Long Island to surprise her longtime friend and manager with a home renovation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dynasty (CW at 9) With his deadline approaching, Liam turns to his mentor for wisdom; Culhane and Nina promote Liam’s movie; Cristal doesn’t discuss her plan with Blake, instead choosing to take matters into her own hands.

Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel at 9) Zak, Nick and Aaron investigate mysterious activity at the Pioneer Saloon in Nevada; the crew heads to California to explore the abandoned Tuolumne Hospital.

Antiques Roadshow Recut (PBS at 10:30) The items evaluated this week are: a nephrite necklace, Apollo 11 moon landing photos signed by Neil Armstrong and “Magic: The Gathering” Beta cards from 1993.

Premieres

The Sandman (Netflix) The king of dreams goes on a journey to find what was stolen from him and regain his power after years of imprisonment.

Specials

Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation (Disney Plus) Finn arranges a much-needed vacation for his friends, but when he’s separated from the group he encounters force ghosts with stories of failed past vacations.

Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life (HBO Max) In his new comedy special, Jesus Sepulveda shares hilarious anecdotes from his Latino upbringing.

Movies

Luck (Apple TV Plus) Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, finds herself in the Land of Luck and must find the magical creatures that can help her turn her luck around.

Prey (Hulu) In this “Predator” prequel, a Comanche warrior protects her tribe against an alien predator that hunts humans for sport.

They/Them (Peacock) Teens at an LGBTQ conversion camp are stalked and psychologically tortured by a masked killer in this modern slasher.

Thirteen Lives (Amazon Prime) This Ron Howard film is based on the true story of a group of young boys and their soccer coach who become trapped in a system of flooding underground caves; starring Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton.

Returning

The Outlaws (Amazon Prime) Season 2.

