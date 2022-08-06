What to watch this weekend: ‘Becoming Elizabeth’ finale airs on Starz

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (Animal Planet at 8) A Shiba Inu gets prepped for surgery after being hit by a car; Dr. Petra performs surgery on a basset hound; a feisty and independent cat needs Dr. Amy’s help. Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 8) Monique has been waiting 20 years for the perfect dress, and after getting engaged the night before she is off to find it at Kleinfeld’s; Lauren is looking for a dress with wings; Debbie’s third fitting turns sour after she receives some bad news.

American Pickers (History at 9) Mike and Jersey head to Louisiana and visit a flea market connoisseur; Robbie and Danielle visit an Arizona property overflowing with prime pickings.

Miniseries

Africa’s Wild Year (BBC America at 8) Chronicling the conditions of African seasons and how animals adapt to them; the first episode focuses on spring.

Movies

A Dangerous Affair (Lifetime at 8) A Pilates instructor and her handsome client begin a steamy relationship, but the affair takes a macabre turn when a killer develops an obsession with the client.

Love in the Limelight (Hallmark at 8) Summer and Nick, a former boy band singer, have been pen pals for years, but Summer is hesitant to make their relationship public.

Sunday

Big Brother (CBS at 8) The head of household chooses two of their fellow houseguests to nominate for possible eviction.

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) Actor Rhys Darby and comedian Jay Pharoah battle it out; Bachelor Nation fights to see who will come out on top.

Grantchester on Masterpiece (PBS at 9) Will and Geordie head to a home for senior citizens to investigate a murder and a missing person case.

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC at 9) Celebrity contestants Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Mark Duplass and Ali Larter compete in a word association game.

P-Valley (Starz at 10) The Pynk family gives the audience a night they will never forget.

Finale

Becoming Elizabeth (Starz at 8) With the king ailing, the court that renounced Catholics faces the possibility of being ruled by one as Mary rides to Whitehall; Mary and Elizabeth’s sick brother briefly reunites the pair.

