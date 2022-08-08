What to watch on Monday: ‘Team Zenko Go’ returns to Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 8) Captain Sandy’s decision affects the team. The crew has a night out after the second charter comes to an end, and Sandy has to intervene when two crew members’ relationship takes a turn. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (National Geographic at 8) Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly battle it out in a Costa Rican culinary showdown.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (VH1 at 8) As Renni’s honeymoon phase ramps up, Sierra realizes hers has fizzled out. Joc and Kendra’s plan to walk down the aisle keeps getting interrupted.

In the Dark (CW at 9) Murphy and Max have a much-needed conversation, and Darnell’s life begins to crumble.

Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) A discovery makes things riskier.

POV (PBS; check local listings) In the 2018 general election, Zimbabwe’s acting president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, is challenged by the new leader of its opposition party, Nelson Chamisa.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge (National Geographic at 9) Bear Grylls tests actor Ashton Kutcher’s abilities to survive in the jungle of Costa Rica.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami (VH1 at 9:01) Trina heads out on a national tour, but family drama threatens her and Raymond’s engagement. Amara deals with her baby shower alone, and Sukihana’s fan event goes awry. Florence and Marion’s single release party doesn’t go as planned.

Claim to Fame (ABC at 10:01) The contestants catch on to Dominique’s power in the house, and some develop ways to mitigate it. Teams must play an elaborate game of telephone.

Phrogging: Hider in My House (Lifetime at 10:03) A woman’s ex invades her home and ruins her life — until she flips the script on him. A man discovers a meth lab that is being built beneath his house.

Returning

sMothered (TLC at 9) Season 4.

Team Zenko Go (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Idris Elba, Aubrey Plaza, Sofia Carson, Lauren Spencer-Smith.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mindy Kaling, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Joe Walsh.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kumail Nanjiani, Charlotte Nicdao, Trombone Shorty, guest host Rob McElhenney.

